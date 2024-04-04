The much-needed affordable housing development, Ton Y Felin, boasts 60 energy-efficient homes near Crumlin.

Built by Pobl Group on a 4.2-acre green field site in Croespenmaen, this development consists of one-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom homes.

The homes were constructed using timber frame structures supplied by Celtic Offsite, a social enterprise of the United Welsh Group.

Celtic Offsite also produced insulation for the structures at its Caerphilly factory.

Contractor M&J Cosgrove completed the construction on site.

Neil Robins, managing director of Celtic Offsite, said: "Our team is delighted to have supplied the timber frame structures for the Ton Y Felin development, and to work with M&J Cosgrove and Pobl Group to bring more affordable, energy-efficient housing to an area of Caerphilly where demand for new homes is high."

Pobl Group's project manager, James Watkins, showed equal enthusiasm about reaching completion on the Ton Y Felin development.

Mr Watkins said: "We are pleased to be reaching completion on our Ton Y Felin development and are looking forward to seeing the community brought to life as the final customers move into their new homes over the coming weeks."

Mr Watkins also highlighted Pobl Group's commitment to the environment in its construction processes.

He said: "Pobl is committed to reducing the carbon emissions that go into constructing our new homes, as well as the carbon emissions associated with the running of our homes.

"Having seen the successes of the Celtic Offsite approach, as well as having clearly aligned ambitions and ethos, it was clear that the partnership would be fruitful as we look to create homes and communities where people want to live."

As Caerphilly County Borough Council seeks to address the high demand for affordable homes in the borough, Ton Y Felin is not only offering homes for rent.

Some are also available for shared ownership and outright market sale, providing a potential stepping stone for first-time buyers onto the property ladder.