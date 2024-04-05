Rodney Jones, 47, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court charged with possession with intent to supply 3.9kg of the class A drug on March 26.

He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply 5.3kg of amphetamine and possession of criminal property, namely £2,860 in cash, on the same date.

Jones, of Benbow Road, is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on April 24.

The defendant was remanded in custody.