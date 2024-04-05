A MAN has been accused of dealing nearly 4kg of cocaine.
Rodney Jones, 47, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court charged with possession with intent to supply 3.9kg of the class A drug on March 26.
He has also been charged with possession with intent to supply 5.3kg of amphetamine and possession of criminal property, namely £2,860 in cash, on the same date.
Jones, of Benbow Road, is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on April 24.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
