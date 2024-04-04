TWT Logistics Ltd, based at Duffryn Business Park in Ystrad Mynach, boasts a fleet of more than 120 trucks and 150 trailers.

The Argus understands around 60 jobs will be lost as administrators Kroll look to balance the firm's budget.

TWT Logistics launched in the 1980s, specialising in white goods (large home appliances), home furnishings and time-critical consignments in the print industry.

Today, its 15-acre site in Ystrad Mynach has more than 100,000 square feet of warehouses and offices with round-the-clock workshop facilities.

The company’s website says: “From its inception in the late 1980s, TWT Logistics Group quickly developed an excellent reputation for handling time-critical consignments in the print industry.

“These working practices were soon established at the heart of the company's service culture, enabling it to develop ‘Tailor Made Logistics Solutions’ for many blue chip organisations.

“The company now operates from its 15 acre HQ in South Wales with over 100,000 square feet of warehousing and offices, as well as a purpose built workshop facility.

“As a result of its network of strategic partnerships, similar services and facilities are also available at over 50 other locations across the UK.”

TWT and its subsidiary, Hampshire-based Switch International Trailers, were acquired by investment holding company Aquila Food Group Holding Company Limited in July 2022.

The news of TWT’s demise comes just a month after another Aquila company - Aldi salad supplier UK Salads - entered administration, shedding 200 jobs.

News outlet Motor Transport reports that Benjamin John Wiles and Philip Dakin, both based at Kroll’s office in London, have been appointed as joint administrators.

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, deputy council leader and cabinet member for prosperity and regeneration, described the circumstances as "very concerning".

"We will be making further enquiries and trying to contact the company straight away," he added.

A Caerphilly County Borough Council spokesperson said: “The council is seeking clarification about news of the closure and the future of the firm. We will work closely with our partners to offer appropriate support to those affected as and when required.”

TWT Logistics and Kroll have been approached for comment.