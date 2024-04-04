The decision comes after Whitehead-Ross Education, a south Wales-based education organisation, campaigned against proposed cuts of £19m earmarked by the Government.

The Welsh Government has now boosted the coffers of employability initiatives such as Jobs Growth Wales Plus, ReAct, Big Ideas Wales and Communities for Work+ with an additional £2.5m for the year.

Furthermore, there will be an extra £4.75m in next year’s budget which begins in April.

The training organisation, which helps more than 3,500 people every year, had raised serious concerns about the adverse effects the previously proposed cuts would have had on Wales's youth.

The CEO of Whitehead-Ross Education, Ian Ross, had spoken openly with Members of the Senedd about how the cuts would impact youngsters.

After this discussion, the Senedd members unanimously supported a statement calling on the Welsh Government to rethink the planned reduction in resources.

Mr Ross said: "Employability services for young people go far beyond securing employment.

"Cutting services is short sighted.

"It has the potential to simply pass more cases on to the frontline services that Ministers are trying to protect."

After praising the Welsh Government's decision to allocate additional funds for employability services, he pointed out that the new budget still doesn't fully reverse the initially proposed £19m cuts.

The education and welfare organisation runs 14 training centres across the UK, including five in South Wales.

It helps unemployed individuals secure and retain jobs via its programmes.

Last year alone, it supported more than 3,500 people to secure employment or training.

Echoing the organisation's mission, Mr Ross argued that more funds should be allocated to ensure people of all ages in Wales can access the education, training and employability support they need to find work.