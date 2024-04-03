A fault on the low voltage network was raised at 8.20am this morning (Wednesday, April 3) to the National Grid.

This affected 156 properties with a NP13 postcode and those in the surrounding areas.

National Grid engineers successfully restored all supplies in the area by 12:22pm this afternoon, four hours after they were notified of the fault.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut."

"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut.”