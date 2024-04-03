OVER 150 properties were affected by a power cut in Abertillery this morning.
A fault on the low voltage network was raised at 8.20am this morning (Wednesday, April 3) to the National Grid.
This affected 156 properties with a NP13 postcode and those in the surrounding areas.
National Grid engineers successfully restored all supplies in the area by 12:22pm this afternoon, four hours after they were notified of the fault.
A spokesperson for The National Grid said: “A fault on the low voltage network was raised at 8:20am this morning (Wednesday 3 April) affecting 156 properties. National Grid engineers successfully restored all supplies in the area by 12:22pm this afternoon.
"We are sorry for any inconvenience that was caused by the power cut.”
