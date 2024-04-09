The proposed plans, validated by Caerphilly Council's planning committee on Thursday, March 21, show the intention to create two one-bedroom and two studio flats.

The building in question, the Cordani Buildings at 5A - 5D Gravel Lane in Blackwood, is also currently home to a commercial unit on the ground floor, which would not be affected by the plans.

MSH Property Holdings Limited, a company based in Cwmbran, submitted the application on Monday, March 18.

According to the application, the company decided against creating a 10-bed HMO and felt that separate use flats "would be more acceptable" with the visual amenities and any concerns, given that they would like generate a "lesser parking requirement".

The site is currently within a pedestrianised zone in Blackwood, with Blackwood Market Place, shopping centre and Blackwood bus and coach station in the nearby vicinity.

The application can be viewed in full on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0204/COU.