The Flourish Project has reported improved mental health among more than 800 young people across 29 schools in Wales.

Sponsored by the Edenstone Foundation, the project conducted by Proton Foundation aims to enhance mental and emotional wellbeing, self-esteem, and resilience among nine to 16-year-olds through eight one-hour sessions.

Chris Edge, from the Edenstone Foundation, said: "We’re proud to have been able to partner with the Proton Foundation to enable the delivery of its Flourish programme in schools across Wales over the last three years.

"Together we’ve supported hundreds of young people develop crucial life skills that will help with their long-term self-esteem, mental health and happiness."

Edge further stated: "Having already provided around £70,000 in funding, we’re exploring how we can continue to support the invaluable work of the Flourish programme."

The programme has had a significant impact on both students and teachers.

A teacher commented on the value of the initiative, stating how it enabled one student to come forward regarding a challenging home situation, thereby establishing a necessary care plan.

Data collected over the three-years reflects the programme's successful implementation.

A notable 17.14 per cent average improvement in mental wellbeing, a 14.04 per cent increase in self-esteem, and a 13.42 per cent rise in happiness were observed.

Philip Mann, Flourish Project manager, highlighted: "Schools play a crucial part in helping to promote positive mental health and self-esteem in their pupils for them to reach their full potential and succeed in the future.

"With the support of the Edenstone Foundation we have been able to be a part of the solution in helping schools support their pupils."

The programme has been rolled out in fourteen schools funded by the Edenstone Foundation, including Blaenavon Heritage VC School, King Henry VIII School, All Saints School and Islwyn High School.

Positive feedback from educators, parents, and students alike affirms the program's positive impact.

One participant shared: "It’s helped me to develop more confidence and to understand my worth."

Estyn praised the programme in its report on Ystrad Mynach Primary School: “The school’s Flourish programme encourages pupils to believe in themselves, and to promote positive thinking and self-esteem. Flourish enables pupils to realise their full potential. It gives the pupils tools and techniques to equip and empower themselves to believe that they can dream big dreams.”