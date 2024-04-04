19 year old Eve Thomas from Pontypool has opened her first beauty salon at Mamhilad Park Estate with the backing of her dad, former Wales International Rugby Union player Iestyn Thomas.

Having studied beauty therapy at Coleg Gwent, Eve has opened Lux Beauty Lounge at Mamhilad Park Estate.

Eve Thomas said: “I am passionate about beauty so running my own business is a dream come true. My dad has always taught me the importance of hard work, motivation and resilience.

It stems from his career in professional rugby but he has shown me that those characteristics apply to anyone running a business and, together with his backing, I hope they’ll stand me in good stead as I grow Lux Beauty Lounge here at Mamhilad Park Estate.

"It’s such a good location that is easily accessible with plenty of free car parking. What’s more, with over 2000 people working here then I’m hoping to build up a good client base.”

Iestyn Thomas added: “It’s great to see Eve follow in my footsteps and start her own business. I established my commercial construction firm OTL in 2018 at Mamhilad and haven’t looked back since.

"I’m quite sure that Eve will also do well here as it is a great business park with a strong sense of community. In fact, I couldn’t think of a better place to start and grow a business in Monmouthshire or Torfaen.”

Lux Beauty Lounge is next door to Keds and Chambers, a hair salon run by Sarah Kedwood and Ben Chambers that has also recently opened.

Open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday, Lux Beauty Lounge offers an array of professional beauty treatments including massage, facials, nails and waxing.