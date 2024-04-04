For the first time, voters in Wales will need to present photo identification at the police and crime commissioner election on May 2.

The Electoral Commission encourages those without an accepted form of ID to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate by 5pm on April 24.

This certificate is accessible to individuals lacking suitable voter ID like a passport, driving licence or bus pass.

Recent research by the Electoral Commission reveals that 29 per cent of the electorate is unaware they are eligible for free ID.

As a result, the commission is urging immediate application submissions to avoid disruptions during voting.

Prospective applicants can apply online or post a completed form, including necessary personal information and a photo, to their council’s electoral services team.

However, voters should ensure they are registered to vote by the April 16 deadline before applying.

Rhydian Thomas, head of the Electoral Commission Wales, said: "Voters in Wales will be required to show photo ID at polling stations for the first time at the May elections, but we know not everyone has an accepted form of ID.

"Our research shows that the elderly, disabled voters, people who are unemployed and young people may find it harder to meet this new requirement."

To add, he emphasised crucial timing as the deadlines for registering to vote and for the voter authority certificate applications approach: "That date is fast approaching so don’t delay.

"Remember, if you don’t have accepted ID or a Voter Authority Certificate, you won’t be able to vote!"

In addition, voters casting their ballots in the forthcoming UK general election later this year will also need to present a valid photo ID.