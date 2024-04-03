Three vehicles arrived at the Geraint Thomas Velodrome site in Spytty last Wednesday, March 27.

Newport Live chief executive Steve Ward said the two motorhomes still in the car park were originally accompanied by a Ford Transit van.

He said one of the motorhomes got stuck in mud when it tried to sneak in through the rear of the car park.

The travellers were asked to move their homes on Thursday night, March 28, to make way for television equipment for the Newport RFC v Llandovery fixture at Newport Stadium - and obliged.

They have continued to use Newport Live facilities over the past week.

The 'unauthorised' vehicles in the velodrome car park (Image: Sam Portillo)

“We have different families come and some are more respectful than others in terms of their behaviour, but people setting up their vehicles are not welcome,” said Mr Ward.

“Sometimes behaviour has meant we have had to engage with the police - on many occasions, actually.

“These have been different to a number of other families in the way they’ve conducted themselves to date. That’s not to say I’m aware of everything that’s gone on.”

The Sports Village is currently hosting three Indian cyclists - two of whom have already qualified for this summer’s Paralympic Games in Paris.

It is also the second week of the Easter Holidays for schools in Wales, bringing a number of families and children to enjoy the sport and leisure options at the site.

On busy evenings, the car park can be known to hit full capacity - leading to concerns about the space occupied by the motor homes.

This is a “small encampment” compared to some of its predecessors - with as many as 16 unauthorised vehicles on one occasion - but the issue is recurring and costly.

A spokesperson for Newport Live said: “There is currently an unauthorised encampment of two vehicles onsite at the Geraint Thomas Velodrome, since approximately 2pm on Wednesday afternoon.

“We don’t have any further information and will work to ensure the impact on customers is kept to a minimum.”