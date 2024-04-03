Ryan Games, 38, from Caerphilly carried out the shocking alcohol-fuelled assault on his partner of 20 years at the Dragon Hotel in Swansea.

The defendant called the woman a “s**g” and accused her of cheating on him and “sleeping around” before he launched his attack, prosecutor Craig Jones said.

Games became verbally abusive while the couple had been out in Swansea drinking and watching Six Nations rugby on television in early February.

Hotel staff were alerted of the violence after the residents in the adjoining room informed them.

When they confronted Games he told them it was “just a domestic before attempting to close the door”.

Mr Jones told Swansea Crown Court: “The complainant forced her way out and then collapsed on the floor crying.”

After his arrest the defendant claimed that the victim had “goaded” him and he had only acted in self-defence.

He added that she had “fallen over the bath”.

Games, of Sunny View, Pontlottyn later pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He had one previous conviction for drink driving.

Dean Pulling, mitigating, said: “It must have been a frightening and unpleasant experience to say the least for the victim and the defendant did little to cover himself in glory and he fully accepts that.”

His barrister told the court: “He has been free of alcohol since spending the last two months in custody.”

The judge was told that Games is a senior manufacturing manager at a pharmaceutical company in Tredegar and that his job was still open for him.

Mr Pulling added: “It is in him to lead a law-abiding life.”

Judge Paul Thomas KC told Games: “Not for the first time, you had too much to drink which completely changed your personality.

“You got aggressive, you got violent, you clawed at your partner’s face and you punched her.

“Alcohol is your Achilles heel.”

But the defendant was told he was capable of rehabilitation.

He was jailed for 15 months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

Games was made the subject of a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement and must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant will also have to observe a three-year restraining order not to contact the woman.