Mohammed Hussain, 41, and Ismail Hussain, 18, had just over a quarter of a kilo at their address in Newport’s Moore Crescent in January.

James Evans, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that dad Mohammed Hussain was jailed for trafficking heroin in 2015.

The defendant has 31 previous convictions for 56 offences which also includes wounding with intent, attempted robbery and dangerous driving.

He recruited his teenage son to help him sell heroin on the streets of Newport.

Mohammed Hussain and Ismail Hussain both pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply the class A drug.

Ben Waters representing the father said his client was “ashamed” that he had dragged his son, who had no previous convictions, into crime.

His barrister added that Mohammed Hussain had returned to drug dealing because he owed a debt and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after he was seriously assaulted while serving one of his prison sentences.

Stephen Thomas for Ismail Hussain said: “He was clearly under the influence of his father.

“The defendant saw his father as a role model

“However, he accepts that when he set out he was aware of the criminality of what he was doing but unfortunately thought it was OK.

“Those are his words and it's not suggested that he was pressurised in any way or forced to do anything at all.

“But he does accept that he was easily led and wanted to fit in with his peers and please his father.”

Judge Lucy Crowther told Mohammed Hussain: “You brought somebody else into this operation and you very seriously breached your obligation and your duty to your son as his father by dragging him into this.”

Turning to Ismail Hussain, who had been remanded in custody since his arrest three months ago, she told him he was immature and capable of being rehabilitated.

Mohammed Hussain was jailed for three years and eight months.

Ismail Hussain was handed a 21-month custodial sentence that was suspended for two years.

He will have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and complete a 12-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The court ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the heroin and both defendants will have to pay a victim surcharge.