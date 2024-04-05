The ground floor of the Abergavenny Delivery Office in St Johns Square has been empty since the end of November 2022 when the Post Office closed and relocated to the Ryman store in nearby Cibi Walk.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department has now approved a change of use planning application. Royal Mail has continued to operate the delivery office and asked for permission to use the ground floor for parcel storage including a customer collection point for drop off and collection of parcels.

The firm said: “The former Post Office provides an enlarged space which would better suit the current needs of the delivery office due to the growth in parcel deliveries within the area. The proposal would allow Royal Mail to meet the increased demand within the area and continue its essential community function.”

A member of the public had objected to the change of use as they didn’t believe it would improve the appearance of the area.

They said: “I do not think a storage building will be very attractive. St Johns Square is attractive to locals and visitors. Many visitors pass through the square from the car park nearby.

“The square has had trees planted to make the area look a pleasant area to sit and enjoy a coffee or a pint. At the moment the old Post Office is looking tired but a storage building will most likely not look any better.”

However planning officer Kate Bingham said as no external changes to the building are planned the council couldn’t “insist upon improvements to the appearance of the building.”

She said the new use will still provide a benefit: “It would be preferable to have a more active frontage to the building given its location on an attractive public square, the change of use will introduce a customer service point for the Abergavenny Royal Mail Delivery Office which would benefit the community by allowing the general public access to posting and collection of parcels. which has not been available since the Post Office Counters service vacated the front of the building.”

It was also noted the parcel collection point would contribute to footfall in the town centre.

No new parking will be provided but there are two public car parks nearby which customers collecting parcels can use and the report says as a town centre site it is also “well served” by buses.

New internal signage will also replace the old Post Office branding.