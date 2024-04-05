The Green Lawn Club, in New Inn, Pontypool, was given permission in January last year to demolish its existing ground floor extension, that housed a toilet, to make way for a new kitchen, revamped toilet and a "cwtch" with a balcony, with outside seating, attached to the club’s concert hall.

Torfaen Borough Council’s planning department has now agreed the club, based on the Highway, can revise those plans to retain the current lean-to toilets, remove the planned balcony and reduce the size of the replacement extension.

A canopy to cover part of the existing beer garden will also be reduced in size.

Its application stated: “The overall size in construction terms is reduced in size to enable and make the overall construction cost to be made affordable.”

Planners agreed the changes could be made as part of the existing permission and said it is unlikely any third party would be disadvantaged by the changes.