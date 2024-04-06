Certainly not Jordan Davies, who now lives on a farm in Monmouthshire after having risen to fame on the television show Magaluf Weekender.

Jordan, who lives on the £1m estate which he bought with his partner and her parents in August last year, is a “proud Welshman” at heart, having grown up in Cardiff.

He now lives in the five-bedroom mansion and spends much of his time when not working tending to the dozens of animals kept on the 4.5 acres worth of farmland.

He said: “I always knew I wanted to move back home to Wales, and we decided that we wanted to find somewhere with a bit more land.

“My missus is obsessed with goats, and we wanted somewhere we could get animals. I remember, as soon as we saw this place, we knew it was the one and acted quickly.”

Jordan and his partner now have a range of animals on the farm, including goats (Image: Jordan Davies)Since moving on from reality TV, which included a stint on Celebrity Big Brother, Jordan has become a popular DJ, regularly touring across some of the world’s most famous party islands.

“A lot of my life is commuting for DJ gigs,” he explained. “My life can be really busy when I’m away and travelling a lot.

“In the summer, which is really party time, I can be in four different places in a week. The travelling is just non-stop. I already have a couple of gigs booked for this summer.

“While it was one of those things where I’ve started to get lucky with the number gigs I play – people are now taking me seriously after a tough few years - having the farm acts as my retreat.”

Jordan is now a successful DJ, regularly booking gigs across many of the world's most popular party islands (Image: Jordan Davies)Jordan says the farm gives him the “perfect opportunity” to relax and just switch off from all the other aspects of his life, be that DJing or working on his own business, a drink brand called ‘Sunset Juice’ which has just signed with one of the biggest distributors in the world in CSS.

“Getting older, now I’m in my 30s I’ve really started to appreciate the smaller things, like being able to come home and have a chance to relax in the Welsh countryside,” he added.

“Although I loved doing all the TV stuff – it was an opportunity I felt I had to take as you never know where life’s going to take you - I’ve always been a very proud Welshman and found being away a lot that I really missed it, so moving here felt like coming home.”

For Jordan, his favourite thing about living on the farm and in the countryside is being able to relax and without having to worry about anything and be able to just completely enjoy it.

He says that while he loves travelling and his work as a DJ, he's always happy when he gets to come home and fully switch off.

Jordan has been working on his drinks brand 'Sunset Juice' and recently signed a major deal with distributor CSS (Image: Jordan Davies)“Coming back was always something I wanted to do, so it was all about the right place right time potluck. It was meant to be – moving here. The sense of community is the big thing for me to get used to as a city boy, but now I’m finding a lot of people will talk to me in a shop which is just really lovely.

“I actually find working on the farm really calming, and it helps to keep me fit too, which is a bonus!”

Jordan with one of his favourite animals, Colin, who he says is 'already famous' (Image: Jordan Davies)

Jordan says that moving to Monmouth has been a chance to explore his “two sides”, with the farm providing the “perfect contrast”.

He said: “Having such differing lives, I didn’t know what would happen, but I just love my life here.”