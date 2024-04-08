HAVE YOU nominated someone for a category at the South Wales Schools and Education Awards 2024?
If not, now is your chance as we are extending the deadline for nominations by a week to Friday, April 12.
There are a number of different categories up for awards, with all nominations welcome.
This year's categories are:
- School of the Year
- Private or Independent School of the Year
- PTA of the Year
- Special Education Needs (SENCO) Award
- Head Teacher of the Year
- Primary School of the Year
- Secondary School of the Year (sponsored by the University of South Wales)
- Above and Beyond Award
- Teaching Assistant of the Year
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- College or University of the Year
- Primary Teacher of the Year
- STEM Project of the Year (sponsored by National Grid)
- Secondary School Teacher of the Year
The award ceremony will be on June 13, with three finalists named in each category.
If you would like to nominate someone for an award, simply click here to be taken to a webpage where you can fill out a nomination form.
Good luck to everyone nominated!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here