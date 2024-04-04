Anthony Cox, 60, of Part Street, Blaina pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

The defendant did so by failing to tell the police within three days that he had installed Facebook and Messenger on a device and by him having access to two Facebook accounts.

The offences occurred between March 13, 2023 and June 28, 2023.

James Evans, prosecuting, said that Cox was sent to prison for 20 months for a similar matter in April 2022.

One of the defendant’s previous convictions is for flashing, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Cox’s sentence was adjourned to May 9.

He was remanded in custody.