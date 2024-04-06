We look at their cases.

Gareth Mitchell

Sex offender Gareth Mitchell was jailed after he “violated” a teenage girl.

The 41-year-old from Cwmbran later made attempts to take his own life after he was confronted over what he had done.

Mitchell was locked up for three years after he pleaded guilty to assault by penetration.

He cried as he was taken down to the cells to begin his sentence.

Macsen Salvato-Smith

Drug dealer Macsen Salvato-Smith broke his leg while trying to escape from police who caught him red-handed with crack cocaine and cannabis.

The 20-year-old defendant was using a Sur-Ron motorbike to sell drugs on the streets of his hometown of Newport.

He was sent to a young offender institution for 21 months after he admitted possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, possession of criminal property and driving while disqualified.

Erfan Kamber

Erfan Kamber stabbed his flatmate after making him a cup of tea in a shocking and entirely unprovoked attack.

The 38-year-old from Newport plunged the blade into his victim’s chest after wrongly accusing him of being in contact with his wife.

Kamber was sent to prison for three years and four months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

Travis Roberts

Thug Travis Roberts slapped, punched and kicked his ex-girlfriend after stealing £300 from her by transferring money from her bank when he took her phone.

The 30-year-old from Newport bragged he had taken seven bags of cocaine prior to him launching the attack at her home after they had argued.

Roberts was jailed for 12 months after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fraud and assault by beating against the woman’s sister-in-law.

Evan Hackney

Evan Hackney was locked up for his part in a “disgraceful” street fight which saw a baseball bat, golf club and metal bar used on a sunny afternoon in a busy residential street.

The 20-year-old from Caerphilly was the “prime mover” in the shocking violence which saw children running away screaming in terror as he and two other men clashed.

Hackney was sent to a young offender institution for 10 months after he admitted affray.

Daniel Davidson

A burglar warned his victim, “Call the police and I’ll batter you” when he caught him red-handed stealing a wallet and trainers from his flat.

Daniel Davidson, 31, threatened the man after letting himself into his unlocked apartment.

The defendant from Blackwood was jailed for 32 months after he pleaded guilty to burglary.