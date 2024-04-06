Michael and June Smith took over the The Usk Vale Restaurant in Pillmawr Road in October 2023.

With their dogs Elsa and Bonnie the couple spent large parts of last year giving the pub a makeover.

Last month the pub opened a large function room, that can be used as a cinema room.

The room is equipped with a 200-inch Projector Screen and 4k Projector.

Your fury friends can even get involved in the action and enjoy the private dining experience.

Now, just six months after their opening the couple are “over the moon” to be awarded the highest hygiene rating an establishment can get and thanked their “amazing team.”

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website. Businesses have the right to appeal against ratings.

The three areas assessed are:

Hygiene - how food is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;

The condition of the structure of the buildings – including the cleanliness of kitchens, the layout, whether there is safe lighting and appropriate ventilation;

Food safety - including record-keeping on how food is kept safe.

Mr and Mrs Smith said: “We're over the moon about being awarded a five-food hygiene rating.

“It's a real testament to the effort and care we put into making sure our kitchen and food preparation areas meet the highest standards.

“This achievement wouldn't be possible without our amazing team, and we're excited to continue providing our customers with delicious food they can trust.”

Inspectors awarded the hygienic handling a very good rating.

Whilst the management of food safety and cleanliness and condition of the building were both given a rating of good.