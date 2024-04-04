Parts of the UK are in for a treat this weekend as the warmest day of the year is set to be upon us, which many will welcome after an unsettled week.
Temperatures are expected to exceed Madrid in Spain, the south of France and Los Angeles in America on Saturday (April 6).
The southeast of England could see temperatures in the low twenties, with a small chance of peaking at 24 degrees – this would be hotter than Madrid by one degree.
If the weather did perform, it would take over the spike of 19.9 degrees recorded in northwest Scotland in January.
Why could Saturday be the UK's warmest day of the year so far?
It’s thought the warm conditions across the UK are due to a storm system and winds coming from the southwest which will bring “above-average temperatures,” reports Sky News.
The Met Office forecast shows Nice, in France's Cote d'Azur, will see slightly lower temperatures of 18 degrees.
Meanwhile, Lisbon in Portugal is set to experience temperatures of 17 degrees.
However, it wouldn’t be typical British weather with some wind thrown in for good measure to disrupt the warmer forecast.
Craig Snell from the Met Office commented: "The temperatures will be tempered somewhat by the strength of winds with the possibility of gales in some western parts of the UK."
Additionally, Saturday's heat will be "very short-lived" and temperatures on Sunday (April 7) are estimated to drop to the mid-teens, according to Christopher England, a meteorologist at Sky News.
See the long-range weather forecast in the UK (April 8-17)
If you’re wondering what the weather is looking like for next week or so, the Met Office explained: “The ongoing unsettled spell of weather is likely to continue through to mid-April with little sign of any dramatic change.
“All areas can expect to see showers or longer spells of rain at times, with western hills likely to see the largest rainfall totals.
“Likewise, further windy spells are expected at times. Whilst unsettled conditions are most likely to prevail, there does appear to be at least a chance of some regions having drier interludes, with high pressure perhaps making inroads from the southeast at times.
Tips for sleeping in the heat
“Such occurrences will probably be short-lived, however, with the greatest chance of these in the south during the middle of this period.
"Above average temperatures are most likely, albeit often tempered by cloud, rain and occasional strong winds.”
Keep up to date with the weather forecast where you are on the Met Office website.
