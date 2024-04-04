Passport renewals have been in high demand ever since the pandemic hit. People didn’t travel for a couple of years, and then suddenly everyone was itching to explore the world again.

As a result, a lot of passports have expired, meaning many of us are currently unable to go on holiday.

If your getaway is coming up and you’re unsure about whether you need to renew you passport, or how to go about it, Kelly Johnston at Avanti Travel Insurance has everything you need to know.

What if my passport doesn’t arrive in time?





If you’ve applied using the standard service and you’re worried that your passport won’t arrive in time for your trip, there are a couple of things you can try.

Call the Passport Adviceline

If you’re travelling in two weeks or less, you can call the Passport Adviceline on 0300 222 0000. Here, you can track the progress of your passport application and request to ‘upgrade’ your application.

If you meet the eligibility criteria, you have the option to ‘upgrade’ your passport application for a fee. This upgrade promises expedited processing within one week, although there is no guarantee.

You’ll also need to provide proof that you’re travelling e.g. pre-booked flight tickets.

You can also contact the Passport Adviceline if you need to travel due to an emergency, such as the serious illness of a friend or family member abroad.

When should I renew my passport?





Always check if your passport is valid before you book your next holiday. It’s just as important as booking flights or a hotel, because if it’s not up to scratch then you won’t be able to go!

You will need to renew your passport if:

It has expired

It is over 10 years old

There is not enough time left on it

How long does it take to renew a UK passport?





The wait time for renewing a UK passport is around 3 weeks. If you need your passport sooner, take a look at the passport fast-track service.

If the passport delays of 2022-23 have taught us anything, it’s to renew your passport as soon as you can. Make sure to check the expiry date and the date it was issued, as you can’t use a passport if it’s over 10 years old.

How much is it to renew a passport in the UK?





For an adult, it costs £82.50 to replace or renew your passport online. It costs a little more – £93 – if you want to do it through the post.

For children under 16, renewing a passport costs £53.50 online and £64 through the post.

New passports and renewals are free of charge for anyone born on or before 2 September 1929.