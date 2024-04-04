The tunnels are set to be closed for essential works on weekends on 6, 7, 13 and 14 April 2024 overnight between 8pm-6am, confirmed Monmouthshire County Council.

A contraflow arrangement will be in use between the crossover gates immediately north and south of the tunnel itself, to ensure the road remains open throughout.

Weekend working is being used to avoid clashing with the A40 re-surfacing works currently in progress on weeknights.

This work is focused on the section of road between the A40/A449 junction at Raglan to the A40/A466 junction north of the Gibraltar Tunnels in Monmouth. Work began on Tuesday, March 12, and excluding weekends, the closures will be overnight only, between the hours of 8pm-6am for five weeks in one direction, then a further five weeks in the other.

The nature of the tunnel and resurfacing works means that both sets of works cannot be accommodated within the same closure. The use of contraflow during breaks in the resurfacing programme aims to reduce additional inconvenience.

Monmouthshire County Council anticipate “further, more extensive tunnel works later in the year which will be coordinated nearer the time once we are aware of the programme.”