The ACORN consortium, comprised of Kajima, Sacyr, Abrdn and the Development Bank of Wales, led this vital financial milestone for the ambitious Cardiff-based project.

The centre is designed in compliance with the Wellbeing of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 and is set to become one of the UK's most sustainable hospitals.

The facility is part of Velindre University NHS Trust’s scheme of Transforming Cancer Services in South East Wales.

It will bring high-grade, sustainable services, offering patients and carers effective treatments.

Additionally, it will lead national and international research and innovation in cancer care.

Aviva Investors, Siemens, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, CaixaBank, Norinchukin, Nomura and Nord/LB are amongst the financiers.

Contractor Sacyr UK has been appointed to undertake the construction process, which starts in April.

The centre is scheduled to begin treating patients in April 2027.

Adopting a low energy demand approach, the design places a keen focus on sustainability, aiming to achieve BREEAM 'Excellent' rating.

Richard Coe, project director at Kajima Partnerships, said: "It is fantastic to achieve financial close on this exemplary new hospital, and we look forward to seeing the building take shape during the construction period.

"The project represents a paradigm shift in sustainable healthcare, providing cutting-edge facilities and treatment in a building that has been designed with sustainable material innovation, community inclusion and a commitment to preserving the environment at its forefront."

Architecture firm White Arkitekter's design aims for minimal environmental disruption, incorporating plans for new habitats alongside existing ones.

Welsh apple filled orchards and a community kitchen garden are included in the blueprint, alongside planned informal play areas and different routes for walking and cycling.