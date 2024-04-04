The two-way crash took place on the B4265 between Cardiff Airport and Llantwit Major on March 30, 2024 just before 1.10pm.

The man has now been named as Barrie Taylor, 51, from Bridgend.

Mr Taylor died at the scene of the crash despite the best efforts of members of public and paramedics in attendance.

Mr Taylor’s family wish to thank those for their efforts at scene.

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the crash and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the collision which happened just before 1.10pm on Saturday, March 30, on the B4265 between Cardiff Airport and Llantwit Major, approximately one mile from Fonmon Castle.

"The collision involved a motorcyclist who was riding a Yamaha motorbike and the driver of a Skoda.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us on 101 and quote occurrence number 2400103405."