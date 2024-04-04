Two boys allegedly caused criminal damage and stole items from Ladybirds and Bluebells on Tuesday, February 20.

Between 6.30pm and 7.30pm, two boys, between 14 and 17 years old, reportedly broke into the gardens of the nurseries causing damage.

Once they were in the gardens, they stole a number of scooters and tricycles.



One of the boys was riding a black bike, wearing a blue puffer coat, black jogging bottoms with white markings down the side and dark coloured trainers.



The other boy had dark hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black coat and dark trainers.

Gwent Police are now trying to locate the teenagers.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We're asking for your help after two Newport nurseries were damaged.



"Officers are working hard to find them, however, we need your help. If you have any information please call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400059652.



"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111."