According to new data from the UK's biggest property website, Rightmove, house prices in Wales saw a surge of 29 per cent since March 2020.

The prices rose from £199,249 in March 2020, to £256,499 in March 2024.

The overall average asking price across Great Britain has risen by 0.8 per cent over the past year, currently standing at £368,118, signifying a continuous recovery of the housing market after a sluggish 2023.

Commenting on the figures, CEO of Propertymark, Nathan Emerson said: "A strong housing market is always a key indication of wider economic health, and it is extremely positive to see such upbeat figures.

"The last few years have proven challenging with people taking an extremely cautious approach to the housing market.

"It’s encouraging to now see people once again finding the confidence and affordability to power their next move, especially with inflation now heading back down and anticipated interest rate cuts widely expected soon too."

Thursday, March 28 was the day that the most new sellers put their homes on the market this year, the third biggest day since August 2020.

Rightmove’s property expert, Tim Bannister was hopeful yet cautious, he said: "A huge number of new sellers came to market as we all geared up for the Easter break, all hoping to capture the attention of those buyers using the long weekend to home hunt alongside their Easter egg hunts."