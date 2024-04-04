THE Met Office has issued a yellow wind weather warning for Wales this weekend.
The warning, which covers large parts of Wales is set to come into place at midnight on Saturday, April 6 until 10pm that evening.
The forecaster is warning that there is a small chance of longer, or even cancelled journeys, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
There is also a chance that some roads and bridges could close or impose restrictions and power cuts may occur.
Traffic Wales South is warning people that the adverse weather which affects parts of South Wales could impact driving conditions.
Newport is forecasted a "windy weekend" with gales on Saturday, however, temperatures are set to peak at a warm 16 degrees.
In this weekends weather outlook a spokesperson for The Met Office said: "A windy weekend, with gales on Saturday perhaps giving travel disruption. Showers, but generally drier than of late with sunny spells.
"More wind and rain possible later. Temperatures above average."
