Despite protests from current and former steelworkers, the Orb closed down in 2020, ending 122 years of production at the site in Stephenson Street.

Newport Council’s planning committee agreed unanimously on Wednesday (April 3) to grant planning permission for part of the site to be redeveloped.

Yet a final decision on the application will be delayed because the former steelworks sits next to the River Usk, on land deemed prone to flooding.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) objected to the redevelopment, arguing the site fell short of national planning rules on flood risk, council planning officer Grant Hawkins told the committee.

The council’s decision to grant planning permission means it must give NRW another opportunity to raise any concerns, before development can begin.

Mr Hawkins noted the site had been used for industry for more than a century, and said applicant Starburst UK Ltd’s assessments had predicted a two-day warning of any future flooding, meaning the risks “could be mitigated to a degree”.

If NRW decides not to raise any fresh concerns about the redevelopment, part of the former steelworks could be turned into a mixed-use site comprising light industry, general industrial use and – mainly – storehousing and distribution.

Plans show 49 units could be built in two terraces, with the same number of parking spaces for lorries (HGVs) provided.

Mr Hawkins said several existing buildings would be demolished as part of the plans, which mark the “first phase” of work to redevelop the wider Orb site.

A historic site in Newport, the Orb steelworks opened in Newport in 1898, three years after the death of John Lysaght, owner of John Lysaght and Co., with the company transferring thousands of workers from its base in Wolverhampton.

It continued to provide jobs in the city for the following 122 years. Steel-rolling at the Orb was focused on the car industry for much of the 20th century, but a range of electrical metals had also been produced at the Newport plant.

The Argus backed a campaign to save the site after its closure in 2020, asking the people of Newport to sign a petition to prompt the UK government to step in a save the steelworks. Despite amassing more than 2,500 signatures, the site was unable to be saved.