Due to strike action announced by the Aslef union, Great Western Railway (GWR) services, along with Chiltern Railways and several other operators, will be significantly affected on Saturday, April 6.

GWR has stated that it will not operate any long-distance services, direct trains between London Paddington and Reading, or several others across its network this coming Saturday. This includes the Carmarthen and Swansea to London Paddington route.

A revised timetable with reduced services will be in place, and will affect numerous train operators alongside GWR.

Limited service will be in operation on select GWR routes between 7am and roughly 7pm which will include Cardiff to Bristol Temple Meads.

Because of engineering works, there will be no trains between London Paddington and Reading.

Other operators' services will also be impacted by this strike action.

Further interruptions are also possible from Thursday, April 4 till Saturday, April 6 and, then, again from Monday, April 8 till Tuesday, April 9 due to additional industrial action.

These disruptions might lead to last-minute changes and cancellations, particularly over the weekend or late at night.

Trains still running are expected to be extremely busy, and alternative bus services will not be available.

Passengers are advised to check both outward and return journeys before they travel.

Customers who bought tickets but decide against travelling can claim a full refund or amend their tickets.

If the train is delayed by 15 minutes or more, passengers may be entitled to "Delay Repay" compensation.

For customers' convenience, tickets for strike days can be used either a day prior or up to and including Wednesday, April 10.