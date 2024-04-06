No vehicles will be on Chartist Bridge in Blackwood between its junctions with B4251 High Street and A4048 Sirhowy Enterprise Way.

The order started on March 25, 2024, and will be in a place for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed. It is anticipated that the works will be complete by April 7, 2024.

The reason for the order is to allow for a bridge inspection.

There will be no access for the emergency services and pedestrians, the closure may be lifted intermittently when possible.

Alternative routes are via B4251 High Street, A40448 Sirhowy Enterprise Way, Blackwood.

Elsewhere, vehicles will be prohibited from proceeding along Cefn Mably, Maes-y-bryn Road from its junction with Began Road to the Cefn Mably Park entrance gates for a distance of 345 metres. This is to allow the repairs of a water main.

The proposed order is expected to start on April 9, 2024 and will be in place for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the works have been completed. It is anticipated that the works will be complete by April 21, 2024.

There will be no access for the emergency services and pedestrians. Access for Cefn Mably Farm Park will be maintained.

Alternative routes are via The Row, Gwern-y-goytre, Michaelstone Road and Began Road.

Also in this weeks public notices is that Sifil Sports and Community Centre on Shannon Close in Bettws, Newport has applied for a Premises Licence.

This includes the sale of alcohol between 4pm-8pm on Monday to Thursday, 4pm-9pm on Fridays, 12pm-10pm on Saturdays and from 12pm-5pm on Sundays.

Finally, Ebbw Vale Service Station on Beaufort Road has applied for a premises licence to sell alcohol 24 hours a day for consumption off the premises and to allow for the provision of late night refreshment between 11pm-5am daily.