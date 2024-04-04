Cutting-edge technology, aircraft maintenance and aircraft recycling initiatives were seen by the regulator as part of its engagement in Wales this week.

This included a visit from chairman Sir Stephen Hillier, chief executive Rob Bishton, and the UK Civil Aviation Authority Board.

They visited Wales-based organisations including GE Aerospace, British Airways Maintenance, Wales Air Ambulance, and ecube during the engagement to highlight the importance of Wales' contributions to the UK's aerospace industry.

Sir Stephen said: "The UK’s aerospace industry is always evolving, and the industry in Wales plays an integral role in this evolution.

"As the regulator, it is vital that we keep pace with the rapidly changing technologies and needs of consumers in order to support our mission of protecting people and enabling aerospace."

The delegation toured the engine test facility at GE Aerospace, a mainstay in the region for over 80 years.

They also visited the British Airways Maintenance crew, seeing first-hand their overhaul and upgrade operations of 777 and 787 aircraft.

The visit was further rounded off with a trip to the Wales Air Ambulance, the largest operation of its kind in the UK, and ecube, a global aircraft storage and recycling company.

Sir Stephen conveyed the necessity of such visits to engage with stakeholders around the country to make aviation safer, greener and more passenger-friendly.

These initiatives form part of the Civil Aviation Authority's ongoing commitment for a more sustainable future in aviation.