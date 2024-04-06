Only last year Tamarind Indian restaurant and bar won Trip Advisor’s Travellers Choice for 2023 for the second year running.

Now the restaurant, on Blenheim Road, has been named the Best Restaurant in Cwmbran for 2024, by Restaurant Guru.

The restaurant, which opened in 2005 has been under new management since August 2022 and aims to “provide a traditional experience that is authentic, innovating and refreshing.”

Manger Abdul believes Tamarind’s success comes down to providing fresh food and “thanked everyone that has supported them.”

Abdul said: “This is our second major award from another huge platform first we have won the Trip Advisor Travellers Choice 2023 and now the Best Restaurant in Cwmbran 2024 from restrauntguru.com.

“We are very pleased with the new award would like to thank everyone who supports us and a big thank you to all the staff who make it possible to provide great food and excellent service.



“We provide freshly made to order food, I think that is the big difference between us others.

“Using quality ingredients and attention to detail are our fundamentals. We have a passion for food and presentation.

“Please keep an eye on our Facebook for exciting offers and promotions coming soon.”

The Indian restaurant is open 5.30pm-11pm Sunday to Thursday and 5:30pm-11.59 Friday to Saturday.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, the Tamarind has a dine in offer where customers can get poppadum's and chutneys, any starter, any main with rice, chips or naan bread and ice cream of coffee for £18.95.