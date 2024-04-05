Shane Edwards appeared at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday (April 4) charged with harassment and breaching a restraining order on conviction.

The 49-year-old made a series of phone calls to Leanne Irwin between Thursday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 19, breaching the conditions of a restraining order from August last year.

On Wednesday, March 20, he then sent Ms Irwin a follow request on social media platform TikTok.

Recorder Robin Rouch acknowledged Edwards' belief at the time that Ms Irwin was “not averse” to the communication.

Edwards, of Malthouse Close in the Llantarnam area of Cwmbran, is currently serving a community order and suspended sentence.

But he will have to wait another four weeks to discover whether the sentence has been triggered by these breaches.

Mr Rouch told him: “It’s important the sentencing judge has all the information on the work you have done and to what extent you have complied with them [probation services].”

He reminded the defendant any time spent in custody would count towards a custodial sentence, adding: “You know the serious nature of the breaches and what the prosecution say about it.”

His sentencing has been adjourned until Thursday, May 2.