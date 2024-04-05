The sponsor - Octopus Publishing Group - was announced alongside the launch of tickets and key names attending the festival.

The festival will take place over the weekend of September 21 and 22.

Lucie Parkin, festival director, expressed her joy at the new partnership, which will see The Dome renamed the Octopus Books Dome for the festival.

Ms. Parkin said: "The Dome at Abergavenny Castle is central to the Festival and hosts a lively programme of talks and debates.

"We have worked with Octopus Publishing Group for many years and are delighted to welcome them on board as official sponsor of this very special venue."

The Octopus Books Dome is the heart of the festival.

It is an arena for guest speakers to share their expertise and passion around food-related topical issues.

Anna Bond, managing director at Octopus Publishing Group, said: "Octopus Publishing Group is very proud to be sponsoring The Octopus Books Dome at the peerless Abergavenny Food Festival.

"Everything about it is both nourishing and inspiring, so I’m especially thrilled that we shall be partnering with the festival in this official capacity."

Some of the Octopus authors expected to grace the festival include Tom Parker Bowles and Charlie Bigham.

Shortlisted for ‘Independent Bookshop of the Year’ at the British Book Awards, Book-ish will serve as the Festival’s official bookseller, and guest book signings will take place in the Market Hall and at The Castle.

Tickets for several exciting events, including 'Strollers', 'Party at The Castle', and the 'Night Market' are now on sale on the Abergavenny Food Festival website.

The full guest line-up will be announced on July 1.

Be sure to keep yourself up-to-date by subscribing to the festival’s e.news bulletins.