In January 2024, Newport City Council announced the new plans it has in store for Tredegar Park to improve the land for residents. Then it waited for cabinet approval.

Now the council has confirmed that works have begun.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council said: "The council can confirm that it has begun work on its plans to improve Tredegar Park.

"This follows the public consultation that was held last year, which reflected a strong community interest in enhancing the park’s recreational offer.

"As previously indicated, a number of recurring elements were identified during the consultation and were put forward as part of the proposed investment.

"The council will provide further updates on progress as and when they are available."

The "recurring elements" that Newport City Council has proposed, include:

A better play area with more features and inclusive play equipment

Car park and events space redesign

Better sports facilities, with a multi-use games area

A sensory garden

A "reconfiguration of the park to deliver better spaces for all park users"

An eagerly-awaited inclusive water play area / splash park

Creating a new and inclusive café

Residents such as Michael Enea have been getting excited about the splash park site.

The project has been funded by the UK government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is part of the UK government’s 'Levelling Up' agenda, and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.