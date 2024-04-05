It all started in April 2014 when rock fan Ceri Davis started organising shows to celebrate his birthday.

His passion for promoting music bloomed into creating Ceri's Rock and Metal Events.

As his success grew, he rebranded as Grumpy Clown, focusing on the rock and metal music scene.

Ceri said: "I think we've had some decent shows over the years.

"So it would be a shame not to celebrate a decade and also use it to showcase up and coming bands."

He has always felt a connection with the Valleys and chose The Patriot Home Of Rock in Crumlin as the perfect venue for the anniversary gig.

His first ever booking, Fahran, are returning to join the celebration on April 13, as part of their UK tour.

"Fahran were the first band I booked back in 2014.

"So they were the first I had to ask to be involved to celebrate 10 years of Ceri's Rock & Metal Events/Grumpy Clown Events," Mr Davis stated.

They will be joined by The Heretic Order, Victory Or Die and Edit The Tide.

"The last ten years have been fun," said Ceri, "so let's see what the future holds, especially as I have now moved into management with South Wales King Krakan as my first clients currently touring the UK promoting their debut album MCLXXX."

The 10th anniversary concert will take place at The Patriot Home of Rock on April 13. Tickets are £8 in advance and £10 on the door.