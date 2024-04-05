Golf Fang, a creation by Big Fang Collective, is a popular golf course, cocktail bar and graffiti venue.

This bustling Cardiff spot has had a successful year and plans to mark its first birthday on April 24 by expanding its offerings.

Big Fang Collective will be introducing two in-house concepts, Nothing Cheezy, a fresh new pizza joint, and Big Fang Arcade, a gaming hub.

These additions are intended to invigorate the vibrant atmosphere of Golf Fang further.

Nothing Cheezy, following the successful launches in Liverpool and Sheffield, will be serving proper New York City-style slices to Golf Fang customers.

The menu will include an array of pizzas, loaded fries, smothered dogs, and dessert options like Nutella doughnuts and New York cheesecake.

The arcade will have some retro games (Image: Big Fang Collective)

The crew behind Big Fang Collective expressed their excitement, stating: "We're excited to be launching our Nothing Cheezy food concept in Cardiff to enhance the Golf Fang experience of our guests."

They anticipate that their extensive research and effort to bring authentic New York slices to Cardiff will be well received.

Big Fang Arcade, the new gaming area, aims to bring classic arcade entertainment to Golf Fang clientele.

This concept was recently launched in Sheffield and proved to be a hit.

The gaming hub will be a blend of nostalgic retro games from years gone by along with current fan-favourites ensuring an entertaining attraction for all.

To find out more about Golf Fang and its latest venture, visit their website or follow @golffangcardiff on Instagram for updates.

The Golf Fang venue, located at Mary Ann Street, St David's Centre, is open until late every day and looks forward to welcoming patrons old and new, to enjoy the expansion of its offerings from April 24.