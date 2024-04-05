A pub in Bedwas could open “holiday flats” on its upper floors.
Clayton Jones has applied for planning permission to convert the first floor of The Wonky Bar, on Church Street, into five separate, “self-contained” flats.
Plans submitted to Caerphilly Council show proposals for two one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom flats.
Each of the two-bedroom flats would include a separate living and dining area, and all five of the proposed flats would have its own bathroom and kitchen area.
Planning documents show the first floor of the Wonky Bar currently contains a snooker room and toilet area.
The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0173/FUL.
