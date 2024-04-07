Tom Cox applied to Torfaen Borough Council for planning permission for an infill extension in the back garden of his end of terrace home in Kemys Street in Griffithstown, Pontypool.

The single storey, flat roof extension will be built alongside the existing extension and its pitched roof will be removed and replaced with a flat roof to match.

Planners said they had to consider any impact on the character and appearance of the area, neighbours and biodiversity enhancements.

As the house is at the end of a terrace and the new extension will be screened by the existing one there wasn’t considered to be any impact but as no plan for ecological or biodiversity enhancement was put forward a planning condition will require Mr Cox to provide one.