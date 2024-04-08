The garage is on a new residential development, The Maltings in Llantarnam, Cwmbran where the rights of householders to convert private garages was removed as part of the planning permission granted in 2016.

The couple, identified as Mr and Mrs M Yeandle, asked Torfaen council for permission to convert the garage and its existing door will remain in place but be bricked up from the inside.

Bi-fold doors and windows will be installed to provide access from the back garden.

Planning officer Mia McAndrew said the conversion would result in the loss of parking space and with the home appearing it to have three or more bedrooms it should have at least three parking spaces to meet the council’s guidelines.

But she said: “The property benefits from a large driveway which would be able to accommodate three cars.

"Therefore, the proposal would not have a harmful impact on highway safety or parking.”

A bird box, bat box, hedgehog nest box and insect hotel will also be provided as part of the application.