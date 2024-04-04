Callum Clement, 27, was last seen on Commercial Road in Newport at around 4.35am on Thursday, March 28.

Officers believe he walked along Dolphin Street at around 4.42am on Thursday.

Callum, who is from Newport, described as being of medium build and is around 6ft tall with ginger hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded top with the hood up and he was carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

Callum's family have released the following statement: "All of us in Callum's family are extremely worried for his welfare, we just want him home or to get in touch.

“Please, if anyone has any information, no matter how small, we ask you to contact the police."

Chief inspector Amanda Thomas who is leading the investigation, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Callum and encourage anyone with any information to come forward.

“Our officers are continuing to carry out enquiries and we’re urging Newport residents and businesses, particularly those in the Pill, Maindee and Somerton area, to check their CCTV or doorbell cameras and dashcams for any further sightings of Callum.

“Anyone with any information is asked to submit via our MIPPs portal or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting log reference 2400104022.

“Callum is also urged to get in touch with us.”