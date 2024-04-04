The annual occasion is not only a way for people to implement healthy changes to their lifestyle, but also to encourage people to consider environmentally sustainable travel alternatives.

With the clocks changing and spring very much upon us, there is no better time than the present to be getting outside and making the most of the early spring mornings.

Local figures

According to figures from Climate Action, 11 per cent of people from Newport commute to work via public transport, with another 9 per cent choosing to walk and only 2 per cent choosing to cycle. This amounts to only 22 per cent of people in Newport choosing a “green commute”.

Climate Action states that 24 per cent of commuter journeys in Newport could be by bike if there was decent cycling infrastructure and an uptake in the use of e-bikes.

Newport’s rural outskirts are still reliant on cars to drive to work, suggesting a need to level up travel networks by extending bus routes to serve edge-of-town and industrial areas.

Health benefits for both body and mind

In terms of the health benefits of short and sharp bursts of exercise, the positives are abundant.

The latest findings from the National Survey for Wales found that 40 per cent of Welsh adults reported participating in zero physical activity in the past month, whilst the 39 per cent of Welsh adults who engaged in physical activity 3 or more times a week reported improved physical and mental wellbeing.

Research from the University of Edinburgh reveals that walking or cycling for 150 minutes per week can achieve 11 per cent (walking) and 10 per cent (cycling) reductions in premature mortality, as well as lowering the risk for diseases like cardiovascular disease, some cancers and type II diabetes.

A study at the University of Cambridge also found that as little as 11 minutes of daily activity could prevent one in 10 premature deaths.

Research on the effect of activity on mental well-being suggests that daily exercise is effective in both preventing and treating anxiety and depression among adults. A brief morning session of exercise as low impact as stretching can help clear your head and create a general feeling of well-being, while endorphins from high-energy cardio can improve your mood and boost creativity.

These overwhelmingly positive benefits on personal well-being support the claim that physically active employees take 27 per cent fewer days off.

Those who drive to work, only to spend their daily 9-to-5 sat at an office desk, risk developing the negative health implications associated with a sedentary lifestyle, such as a higher chance of being overweight, developing type II diabetes and experiencing depression. Increasingly, post-pandemic work-from-home patterns of remote work have meant that less and less of the working population is getting the daily exercise they require.

Sustainable transport

National Walk to Work Day also serves as an annual opportunity to reconsider sustainable and future-facing transport strategies.

It is well acknowledged that sustainable public transport is a key player in combating climate change, as commuting via public transport emits 45 per cent less CO2 emissions compared to driving alone.

The Welsh Government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 has sought a reconsideration of the levels of low-emissions travel required to meet this goal.

Llwbr Newydd, the new Wales Transport Strategy, has set a mode share target of 45 per cent of journeys to be made by walking, cycling and public transport by 2040.

Making the change

While walking to work might seem like just another burden to factor into the workday, there are easier ways of implementing exercise without disrupting the flow of your morning.

Walking or cycling to public transport stations instead of driving can help divide up your journey and avoid traffic and parking fees.

Electric ‘commuter scooters’ are an increasingly popular means of private motor transport as an environmentally friendly and relatively cheap alternative.

You can use this app to calculate the level of carbon emissions generated by your commute and the impact of different modes of transport.

Whether or not you are choosing to commute to work this Friday, consider how environmentally sustainable travel can personally reward you - from improving your health and saving you money, to enjoying the feeling of knowing you have done something good.