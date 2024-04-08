Speaking about the talent competition, Elisa Hall, 40, said it was "challenging" and "nerve-wracking", but she loved the opportunity.

The mum-of-two has lived in Griffithstown, Pontypool for 15 years. She said: "The other contestants, they're just incredibly talented," said the winner, adding, "I just kept trying my best every week."

Elisa Hall with her family on stage (Image: Kevin Hall)

After the experience, Mrs Hall claims "the things I couldn't do before, I can do it now."

Early life

Elisa Hall was born in the Philippines and has been singing since she was 7, but moved to the UK in 2009.

"I start singing after joining a local competition in Philippines but obviously, I never went to a vocal coach."

Elisa Hall singing (Image: Kevin Hall)

Elisa with her winner's trophy. (Image: Kevin Hall)

After that, she took part in singing at school and doing "local gigs but nothing big".

She then had the opportunity to do a duet with Cwmbran singer, Travis George, from Britain's Got Talent.

Elisa Hall's husband Kevin then explained that her and Travis "ended up doing a duet and various things together.

"And Travis actually went through this process about eight years ago and he mentioned it to Lisa."

Kevin Hall claims Mr George eventually told Elisa to "just go for it, you're good enough."

Elisa married Kevin 15 years ago. The pair have two sons, an eight- and a ten-year-old and live in Griffithstown in Gwent.

Elisa and Kevin Hall when they were married 15 years ago. (Image: UGC)

Talent competition

Talent Search UK is a YouTube-based talent competition where music fans are coached to become better in their talents.

The contestants are given a theme and Elisa explained that this pushed her out of her comfort zone to perform songs that she would normally never sing.

Elisa Hall (second from left) along with the other finalists at the Talent Search UK (Image: UGC)

"It amazed me how, you know, how I can deliver a song and make it my own," said the singer from Gwent.

The contest is a 10-week process and the winner gets a package including a record deal with a 10-track album, professional music videos and photoshoot, live performance opportunities, a trophy and more.