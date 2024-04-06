A MAN was caught stealing alcohol worth £150 from Sainsbury’s.
Gary Jones, 41, of no fixed abode, was arrested trying to get away with booze from Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood.
The offence took place on April Fool’s Day, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.
Jones was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.
MORE NEWS: Men growing cannabis plants in Gwent raided on Valentine’s Day
There was no order for compensation because the alcohol was recovered.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here