Gary Jones, 41, of no fixed abode, was arrested trying to get away with booze from Sainsbury’s in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood.

The offence took place on April Fool’s Day, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Jones was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

There was no order for compensation because the alcohol was recovered.