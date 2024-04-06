A MAN has been charged with a number of alleged sex offences committed against children.
Matthew Brown, 30, of Garthi Close, Mitchel Troy, Monmouth appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.
He is accused of engaging in sexual communication with a child, causing or inciting a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals.
The prosecution claims he did so between May 25, 2021 and August 23, 2023.
Brown was granted conditional bail.
The defendant is due to appear at the crown court on April 30.
