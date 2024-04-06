A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
SHONTAI MCINTOSH, 21, of Hardy Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Western Avenue on August 9, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
SOPHIE COOPER, 28, of Mill Street, Caerleon, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
HANNAH MANN, 29, of Tir y Berth, Glyncoed, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 Waunllwyd on August 30, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
YSIS LORENNA GREGORY, 38, of Barnfield, Ponthir, Cwmbran must pay £680 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 30, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with five points.
JASON FIELD, 54, of Orb Drive, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with four points.
DONNA HOWELLS, 53, Woodville Road, Ridgeway, Newport must pay £504 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with four points.
SEBASTIAN-CIPRIAN CIRPACI, 21, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
JED FLELLO, 27, of Hill Street, Deri, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
NURHAN KAYRAN, 39, of Stelvio Park Court, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving on East Dock Road on August 12, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
RYAN HOLYOAKE, 38, of Ladyhill Road, Newport must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with three points.
SARAH LIGHTBODY, 47, of High Cross Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
JAN KANDRAC, 68, of Linton Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
