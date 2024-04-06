SHONTAI MCINTOSH, 21, of Hardy Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Western Avenue on August 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SOPHIE COOPER, 28, of Mill Street, Caerleon, Newport must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HANNAH MANN, 29, of Tir y Berth, Glyncoed, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 Waunllwyd on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

YSIS LORENNA GREGORY, 38, of Barnfield, Ponthir, Cwmbran must pay £680 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

JASON FIELD, 54, of Orb Drive, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

DONNA HOWELLS, 53, Woodville Road, Ridgeway, Newport must pay £504 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 42mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SEBASTIAN-CIPRIAN CIRPACI, 21, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after it was proved in his absence that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JED FLELLO, 27, of Hill Street, Deri, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NURHAN KAYRAN, 39, of Stelvio Park Court, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving on East Dock Road on August 12, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RYAN HOLYOAKE, 38, of Ladyhill Road, Newport must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARAH LIGHTBODY, 47, of High Cross Drive, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 30, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAN KANDRAC, 68, of Linton Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.