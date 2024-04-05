Severe restrictions in place on bridge

- Severe restrictions are in place on the M48 Severn Bridge.
- Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip.
- This is a precaution in case the bridge is closed due to high winds.
- The bridge remains open at this time.
- The Met Office is forecasting that Storm Kathleen is to hit most of the UK this weekend.
- A weather warning for wind has been issued which covers most of Wales.
