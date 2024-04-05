A WOMAN has suffered life-threatening injuries after reportedly falling from a Caerphilly bridge.
Gwent Police received a call to the A469 near the Cedar Tree roundabout at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, April 3, after a woman had reportedly fallen from a bridge.
Officers, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, attended and a 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
Her family have been informed.
Gwent Police will be making further enquiries into the incident and appealing for any eyewitnesses to come forward.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Our officers will be making further enquiries at this time as our investigation continues.
"We're asking for anyone who was in the area around the time, and saw a woman walking along the A469, to contact us.
"Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400107912."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here