Gwent Police received a call to the A469 near the Cedar Tree roundabout at around 10.15pm on Wednesday, April 3, after a woman had reportedly fallen from a bridge.

Officers, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, attended and a 36-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Her family have been informed.

Gwent Police will be making further enquiries into the incident and appealing for any eyewitnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Our officers will be making further enquiries at this time as our investigation continues.

"We're asking for anyone who was in the area around the time, and saw a woman walking along the A469, to contact us.

"Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact us by calling 101 or sending us a direct message on Facebook or X quoting log reference 2400107912."