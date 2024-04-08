Our journalists are dedicated to bringing you the best coverage from the crown court and magistrates’ court in Gwent - and you can only read it all if you are a digital subscriber.

We’ll tell you who’s been jailed for major offences as well as those caught for the minor ones.

We’ll give you all the exclusive news that no one else can.

You can find out who’s been caught drink driving and speeding as well as those trying to dodge a speeding offence.

Here’s an example of our exclusive stories you couldn’t find elsewhere:

We are now offering access to all the content we publish on our website at an introductory price of £1 for 3 months and then £1.99 a month.

You can subscribe here: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/subscribe