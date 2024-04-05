An altercation escalated into a fight on board a train from London Paddington to Swansea on Sunday March 10.

The train had just left Cardiff Central and was heading to Bridgend when it was held up due to another train stopping.

A passenger challenged another man on the service when he became loud and verbally aggressive to other passengers.

The man responded by starting a fight with the other passenger.

A 40-year-old man from Briton Ferry has been arrested and since bailed.

British Transport Police officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses after an altercation escalated into a fight on board a train from London Paddington to Swansea railway station.

"Officers are appealing for witnesses who were on the train to text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting crime reference 495 of 10 March.

"You can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."